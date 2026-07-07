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Kamala Harris' Ex Stays Mum as Former Talk Show Host Is Pressed on Their Past Romance: 'I Don't Kiss and Tell'

Kamala Harris, Montel Williams
Source: MEGA

Montel Williams refused to spill the tea on his romance with Kamala Harris.

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July 7 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

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Former television host and actor Montel Williams had little to say while addressing his past relationship with ex vice president Kamala Harris.

Williams recalled dating Harris in the early 2000s while appearing on the Monday, July 6, episode of Maury Povich's "On Par" podcast.

"I’m one of those guys that I don’t kiss and tell," he said. "Who she dated 30, 40 years ago doesn’t matter."

Harris, 61, and Williams, 70, met while she was working as an attorney in San Francisco, Calif. The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together in 2001 at the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis Gala in Los Angeles.

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'You Can't Erase Your Past'

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Joe Biden; Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential bid with Tim Walz as her vice president, but ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

Williams, who had already risen to stardom thanks to The Montel Williams Show, reflected on the photos of the former couple resurfacing during Harris' 2020 campaign.

"It was crazy. It was absolutely insane," Williams remembered. "I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ But you know, you can’t erase your past. You embrace your past."

After serving as Joe Biden's vice president, Harris took on the role of the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 when Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris kickstarted her campaign just four months before the election with Tim Walz as her vice president. She ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

Williams spoke out about his former fling's failed presidential bid, calling her one of the "smartest" people he'd ever met.

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Source: @MissRichAuntie/X

Kamala Harris and Montel Williams made a red carpet appearance together in 2001.

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Maury Povich; Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Montel Williams spoke about Kamala Harris on Maury Povich's podcast.

"I think the lateness of the campaign was really, really what hurt her. I think that there was a lot of misconception about who she was, who she is," he explained. "One of the smartest people I think I’ve ever met in my life. I give her credit for that.”

The TV host believes Harris would have done well as president, but the country was not ready to see her in a position of power.

“Could she have done a good job [as president]? Without a doubt,” Williams added. “But I think circumstances and timing were all bad.”

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Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Montel Williams claimed the country was not ready to have Kamala Harris as president.

"People can get as mad at me as you want. Anybody out there who thinks that America is gonna elect a woman in the next four or five years, you are crazy,” he added.

“I don’t care what woman it is. I’m just gonna say that," Williams continued. "And you know, maybe that makes people angry. I could care less if you get angry. I don’t think America’s ready for that."

Swirling rumors have suggested that Harris may be preparing to kick off her campaign for the 2028 presidential seat.

Who Are Montel Williams and Kamala Harris With Now?

Montel Williams; Douglas Emhoff ; Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris married Douglas Emhoff more than a decade after her relationship with Montel Williams.

Harris married lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014, more than a decade after her relationship with Williams ended.

She is the stepmother to Emhoff's children from a previous marriage, Cole, 31, and Ella, 27.

Williams married Tara Fowler in 2007. He has four children from multiple relationships: Ashley, 41, Maressa, 38, Montel, 33, and and Wyntergrace, 32.

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