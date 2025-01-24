Former Vice President Kamala Harris Asked Hillary Clinton for Advice on How to 'Move on' After Losing to Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, former President Joe Biden, 82, suggested he could’ve won if he stayed on as the Democrats’ standard bearer.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling,” Biden told USAToday in an interview was published earlier this month before he left office.

Per multiple sources, Biden told confidants he thinks he could have beaten the President-elect, 78, and won a second term if the Democratic party didn't push him out.

"Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign,” an insider claimed to a news outlet.

However, other prominent people in the left-leaning party blame the former Delaware Senator for not leaving the race sooner.

Harris had refrained from badmouthing or criticizing Biden on the campaign trail.