Former Vice President Kamala Harris Asked Hillary Clinton for Advice on How to 'Move on' After Losing to Donald Trump

Composite photo of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton
Kamala Harris asked Hillary Clinton for some advice.

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Former Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly spoke with Hillary Clinton on multiple occasions about how to handle losing to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Not much is known about the details of those discussions, but according to insiders, Harris also consulted family members and friends while trying to figure out how to "move on."

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Harris’ sister served as Clinton's senior policy adviser and chaired the former VP's failed 2024 presidential bid.

Soon after the election, the 49th vice president publicly declared she would "stay in the fight," but she hasn’t specified what that would mean moving forward.

Some political insiders speculated she will stage a gubernatorial run next year in California, as her close friend Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wouldn't be able to run again due to California's term limits.

Others think she still has her eye on another run for the Oval Office in 2028.

Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016.

After losing the election, Clinton similarly grappled with what to do but ultimately opted against seeking public office again.

In 2023, the former first lady landed a gig at Columbia University to serve as a professor of international and public affairs.

Both Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton attended Donald Trump's inauguration.

As OK! previously reported, former President Joe Biden, 82, suggested he could’ve won if he stayed on as the Democrats’ standard bearer.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling,” Biden told USAToday in an interview was published earlier this month before he left office.

Per multiple sources, Biden told confidants he thinks he could have beaten the President-elect, 78, and won a second term if the Democratic party didn't push him out.

"Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign,” an insider claimed to a news outlet.

However, other prominent people in the left-leaning party blame the former Delaware Senator for not leaving the race sooner.

Harris had refrained from badmouthing or criticizing Biden on the campaign trail.

Former President Joe Biden believes he could've defeated Donald Trump.

Harris and Clinton have more than election losses in common, as both were backed by a long list of Hollywood A-listers, whose endorsements ultimately couldn't land them an electoral victory against the New York businessman-turned-politician. In fact, not even mega superstar Taylor Swift could get Harris over that hump.

"The outcome of this election is not what we hoped, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said in her concession speech. "But hear when I say … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Sources spoke with New York Magazine about Harris talking with Clinton.

