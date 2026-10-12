Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Doesn't Want Her to Run for President Again: Report
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris may be considering another presidential campaign, but her husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly isn't enthusiastic about the idea.
The former second gentleman, 61, has allegedly expressed reservations about his wife seeking the White House again in 2028, following her unsuccessful campaign against Donald Trump in 2024.
Emhoff "has privately told some people he would prefer she didn't run," according to a new report.
However, people close to Emhoff reportedly expect him to support Harris, 61, if she ultimately decides to enter the race.
Doug Emhoff Reportedly Has Concerns About Another Campaign
Emhoff's reported hesitation comes as Harris weighs whether to pursue the presidency for a third time.
Although he has not publicly addressed the latest claims, Emhoff has been a prominent supporter of his wife's political career.
He served as the nation's first second gentleman during the Joe Biden administration and regularly accompanies Harris on the campaign trail.
The couple married in 2014, and Harris is stepmother to Emhoff's two children, Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage.
Kamala Harris Hasn't Decided Whether to Run in 2028
Despite speculation about her political future, Harris has maintained she hasn't reached a decision.
"I have not decided if I'm going to run again," she said during a September appearance in Michigan.
The former vice president emphasized that her immediate attention remains on the upcoming midterm elections.
"I do sincerely believe '28 won't matter if we don't get through '26," Harris explained.
Earlier this year, she also acknowledged the possibility of another campaign, telling Rev. Al Sharpton, "I might. I'm thinking about it."
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Some Democratic Donors Have Expressed Reservations
Emhoff reportedly isn't the only person close to Harris who has questioned another presidential bid.
Some Democratic donors have privately raised concerns about a potential 2028 campaign, with several reportedly describing another run as a "long shot."
Harris has nevertheless remained politically active, meeting with donors, hiring staff and traveling to battleground states to support Democratic candidates.
Her continued involvement has fueled speculation about whether she is preparing for another national campaign.
Kamala Harris Lost the 2024 Presidential Election
Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee in July 2024 after Biden withdrew from the race.
With just 107 days until Election Day, she launched an accelerated campaign against Trump.
She ultimately lost both the popular vote and Electoral College, including all seven battleground states.
While some Democrats have called for new leadership ahead of 2028, Harris continues to maintain support among portions of the party's electorate.