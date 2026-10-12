Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Doesn't Want Her to Run for President Again: Report

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Doug Emhoff Reportedly Has Concerns About Another Campaign

Source: MEGA Doug Emhoff served as second gentleman from 2021 to 2025 and regularly supported Kamala Harris at political events.

Emhoff's reported hesitation comes as Harris weighs whether to pursue the presidency for a third time. Although he has not publicly addressed the latest claims, Emhoff has been a prominent supporter of his wife's political career. He served as the nation's first second gentleman during the Joe Biden administration and regularly accompanies Harris on the campaign trail. The couple married in 2014, and Harris is stepmother to Emhoff's two children, Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage.

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Kamala Harris Hasn't Decided Whether to Run in 2028

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said in September that she had not decided whether to launch another presidential campaign.

Despite speculation about her political future, Harris has maintained she hasn't reached a decision. "I have not decided if I'm going to run again," she said during a September appearance in Michigan. The former vice president emphasized that her immediate attention remains on the upcoming midterm elections. "I do sincerely believe '28 won't matter if we don't get through '26," Harris explained. Earlier this year, she also acknowledged the possibility of another campaign, telling Rev. Al Sharpton, "I might. I'm thinking about it."

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Some Democratic Donors Have Expressed Reservations

Source: MEGA Some Democratic donors have reportedly expressed concerns about Kamala Harris entering the 2028 presidential race.

Emhoff reportedly isn't the only person close to Harris who has questioned another presidential bid. Some Democratic donors have privately raised concerns about a potential 2028 campaign, with several reportedly describing another run as a "long shot." Harris has nevertheless remained politically active, meeting with donors, hiring staff and traveling to battleground states to support Democratic candidates. Her continued involvement has fueled speculation about whether she is preparing for another national campaign.

Kamala Harris Lost the 2024 Presidential Election

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump after replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.