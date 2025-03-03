Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Shares Makeup-Free Photo of the VP as She Debunks Rumors About Oscars 2025 Appearance

Earlier in the day, speculation swirled that Harris might be attending the 97th Academy Awards after Harper’s Bazaar reported an unusually high level of security around the Dolby Theatre.

“We live in a new evolving security environment,” a federal official told Deadline before the show.

Another law enforcement source added, “The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security.”

But as the event approached, Harris and her team made a last-minute call to skip the ceremony for “a variety of reasons,” Deadline later reported.