Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Shares Makeup-Free Photo of the VP as She Debunks Rumors About Oscars 2025 Appearance
Kamala Harris debunked rumors she was supposed to make a surprise appearance at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2.
On Sunday, March 2, her husband, Doug Emhoff, took to his Instagram Story to share a glimpse of their low-key night in. The former VP, makeup-free and dressed in a black sweatshirt over a white tee, was all smiles as she emptied a bag of Doritos into a bowl. With her hair clipped up in a bun, she looked relaxed and comfortable.
“Oscars watch party prep,” Emhoff captioned the snap.
Earlier in the day, speculation swirled that Harris might be attending the 97th Academy Awards after Harper’s Bazaar reported an unusually high level of security around the Dolby Theatre.
“We live in a new evolving security environment,” a federal official told Deadline before the show.
Another law enforcement source added, “The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security.”
But as the event approached, Harris and her team made a last-minute call to skip the ceremony for “a variety of reasons,” Deadline later reported.
The post from Emhoff comes amid ongoing speculation about their marriage.
Harris met Emhoff, a Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, in 2013 while serving as California’s attorney general.
They tied the knot the following year, and since then, Emhoff has been a constant presence by her side as she rose through the ranks of U.S. politics. Their marriage also made her a stepmother to his two children, Cole and Ella, from his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.
As of late, rumors have been swirling about trouble in paradise.
As OK! previously reported, insiders claimed Kamala blamed Doug for her election loss, with speculation growing that their relationship had been strained.
Doug's past — including claims that he cheated on his first wife with his daughter’s nanny and faced accusations of inappropriate behavior at work — also reportedly affected their marriage.
"What’s frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed," the lawyer’s former lover shared under the pseudonym Jane. "He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking."
She went on to claim that the Kamala campaign created a “persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man,” which left her feeling “disgusted.”
Despite the chatter, the couple put on a united front.
Back in January, they made their first public appearance together since the rumors started, attending the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California. The pair smiled and waved at the crowd as they received a warm welcome.
They later shared a candid photo from the event, showing Kamala in an all-black ensemble and Doug in a gray suit and light blue shirt, enjoying performances by Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby.