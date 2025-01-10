Kamala Harris Fans Joke She's '100 Percent Over' Joe Biden After He Makes Awkward Fire Pun During L.A. Briefing: 'Her Face Says It All'
Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to hide her expression after President Joe Biden made an embarrassing pun during a briefing on the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles, Calif., area.
While discussing the government's plans to help California officials get the fires under control, Biden, 82, replied: "Madam Vice President, I know you're directly affected. So you fire away."
Harris, 60, paused for a moment and appeared to try to mask her expression in response to his use of the word "fire," when Biden added, "No pun intended."
"Indeed," she said with a small smile.
As the clip made rounds on social media, users couldn't help but comment on Harris' response to the awkward moment.
One X user wrote, "The look she gave him when she realized," and another person chimed in, "Her face says it all, no need for words."
A third critic joked, "I know Kamala is tired of dealing with this and just wanna go home with her hubby," and a fourth user added, "Grandpa Joe back at it again with the unintentional comedy."
Another person posted, "She’s 100 percent over all of this. First [Donald] Trump and [Barack] Obama cutting up during the funeral and now this," as a final user agreed, "Oh, she's over it."
This comes after President Biden faced backlash for announcing the birth of his first great-grandchild near the end of an emergency meeting on the L.A. wildfires that have claimed at least 10 lives as of January 10.
"We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to contain these fires and help reconstruct, make sure that we can get back to normal," he said on Wednesday, January 8. "It's gonna be a h--- of a long way. It's gonna take time. But the government is here to stay, as long as you need us. Give everything you need ... The good news is I'm a great-grandfather as of today."
One Biden critic sarcastically said, "Your home went up in flames? Well, anyway," and a second person noted, "I mean he’s happy to be a great grandfather. I get it. But not the time nor place to tell anyone that news."