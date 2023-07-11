President Joe Biden Refusing to Acknowledge His Seventh Grandchild Is 'Sad and Disturbing on So Many Levels,' CNN's Dana Bash Fumes
CNN star Dana Bash weighed in on how President Joe Biden continues to refuse to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, a.k.a. Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, whom he shares with Lunden Roberts.
Last month, Hunter reached a settlement with Lunden after he denied he was the father.
"This is a story that is sad and disturbing on so many levels," Bash said during a panel discussion, referring to a recent New York Times article. "Yes, it is political for a couple of reasons. Number one, yes, Republicans are using it and are going to take advantage of it in a way that is unfortunate, inappropriate. But the reason they're doing that is because of the kind of person that we all know and believe Joe Biden to be because it's who he says he is. And it's somebody who is a family man. That's what we see all of the time."
The TV personality, 52, then showed a clip of the 80-year-old president bragging about his six grandchildren earlier this year.
"I pay so much attention to them," he gushed, adding that they're "crazy" about him.
In response, the blonde beauty noted that this situation is complicated.
"Families are really, really hard especially when you have issues that we have seen in this one, but he's also the president and he again, he also has a political brand," she said.
- 'We Are a Laughing Stock': Embarrassment on Global Stage as President Biden Is Confused, Led by King Charles During U.K. Visit
- Donald Trump Stoops to an Embarrassing New Low as He Claims Cocaine in White House Was for Use by 'Crooked Joe'
- Karine Jean-Pierre Accused of Lying About the Time Biden Family Left White House Prior to Shocking Drug Discovery
As OK! previously reported, the politician came under fire after a report surfaced where he asked his staffers to say he only had six grandchildren instead of seven.
Joe "has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild," the report read.
"His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her," the report continued, further noting that "[A]ides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As a result, people were upset with the president's actions.
"The Bidens hung a Christmas stocking with the dog’s name on it, and the President won’t acknowledge his own granddaughter," one person wrote, while another joked, "You can just feel the empathy and decency oozing."
A third user stated, "Karine Jean-Pierre will not comment on whether or not President Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of is own granddaughter. That tells you everything you need to know about this man."