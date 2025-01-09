'Totally Out of Touch': President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Announcing Birth of Great-Grandchild During Emergency Press Conference on L.A. Fires
President Joe Biden was criticized on social media after he announced the birth of his first great-grandchild during an emergency press briefing on the rampant wildfire engulfing Pacific Palisades in Southern California.
It's been reported at least two people have died in the horrible fires and 30,000 residents have been evacuated from the area.
"We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to contain these fires and help reconstruct, make sure that we can get back to normal," President Biden said on Wednesday, January 8.
"It's gonna be a h--- of a long way. It's gonna take time. But the government is here to stay, as long as you need us. Give everything you need," he said.
After Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Biden for his participation, the 82-year-old politician added, "The good news is I'm a great-grandfather as of today."
On Wednesday, January 8, Biden's granddaughter Naomi gave birth to a 10-pound, four-ounce baby boy named William Brannon Neal, IV. His name was confirmed on Instagram by First Lady Jill Biden.
Critics of the current administration quickly took to social media to slam the president for using a press briefing on life-threatening wildfires to give a happy update on his personal life.
One X user wrote, "WTF? This man is an absolute disgrace," and another sarcastically added, "Your home went up in flames? Well, anyway."
A third person said, "He has no idea where he is or what’s happening to California. Who let him near a camera? What an embarrassment," and a fourth noted, "I mean he’s happy to be a great grandfather. I get it. But not the time nor place to tell anyone that news."
A separate critic suggested the awkward moment showed the 82-year-old's "lack of priorities," while others claimed they couldn't wait until January 20 when he will no longer be POTUS.
As OK! previously reported, a number of celebrities have also been forced to leave their homes as the dangerous blaze continues. On Wednesday, January 8, Star Wars star Mark Hamill told fans he evacuated his home with his wife and their family dog, Trixie.
"Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m. — Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]," he wrote on Instagram. "8:15 p.m. — Marilou, Trixie and I arrive at Chelsea's in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. STAY SAFE!"