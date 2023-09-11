Kamala Harris Takes Jab at CBS Host During Interview: 'I Don’t Understand the Question'
Kamala Harris was taken aback by one of the questions Margaret Brennan asked her during their recent interview on Face the Nation.
While discussing the 2024 election and Harris' work in Indonesia, the CBS host turned the discussion to Donald Trump.
"Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough?" she pondered, to which Harris' face changed into a confused expression with furrowed eyebrows.
After taking a pause, the VP responded, "I don’t understand the question."
Brennan tried to clarify her query, asking Harris why she was so confident in herself and Joe Biden despite ongoing negativity.
"You were dismissive of some of the Republican criticism of you and the president," said the news anchor. "When you look at current polling, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president."
"We will win. We will win reelection," Harris simply replied. "There is too much at stake and the American people know it."
Elsewhere in their chat, Harris, 58, was asked if she was ready to step up as the POTUS if Biden, 80, falls ill during a potential second term.
"Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition," she said. "But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I’m no different."
She then explained why she believes Biden is still capable of being the commander-in-chief.
"I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out," the VP spilled. "And so I will say to you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers. And Joe Biden delivers."
Mediaite reported on the interview.