Kamala Harris Ridiculed After Declaring She's Capable of Filling in as President: 'Heaven Forbid!'

Kamala Harris Ridiculed After Declaring She's Capable of Filling in as President: 'Heaven Forbid!'
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

In a recent interview, Kamala Harris insisted she would do just fine if she ever needed to step up to the plate and fill in for President Joe Biden if he falls ill — but her words rubbed some Americans the wrong way.

The VP, 58, was asked about the possible scenario while discussing concerns over the commander-in-chief's age.

Source: mega

Kamala Harris is the first female vice president of America.

"Joe Biden [80] is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition," she said. "But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I’m no different."

Naysayers on Twitter couldn't hide their horror, with one person commenting on a video of the chat, "Yikes, heaven forbid!!!"

"Oh jesus," wrote another, with a third writing, "God help us this never comes to pass."

Another social media user called the interview the "definition of cringe," while one declared, "She's so unlikeable."

Source: mega

Biden and Harris are preparing to once again run together in the election.

MORE ON:
kamala harris
Elsewhere in the interview, the politician doubled down on her faith in Biden's capabilities.

"I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out," Harris explained. "And so I will say to you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers. And Joe Biden delivers."

While the VP's popularity has dwindled, her colleague Ashley Allison insisted that's due to misogyny and racism.

"Most people don't know what vice presidents do. And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her," she said on an August episode of CNN's State of the Union.

Source: mega

Harris insisted Biden's in good shape mentally and physically.

Allison also gave an example as to how Harris was dealt a bad hand.

"She was not put in charge of the border. She was put in charge of the root causes and going down to Central and South America to discuss what is happening. And everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis," she continued. "It's not because of Kamala Harris. It's because we have not been able to find bipartisan reform."

