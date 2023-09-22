OK Magazine
Joe Scarborough Claims Many Voters 'Don't Like' Vice President Kamala Harris Because 'She's Black and She's a Woman'

joescarborough kamalaharris pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Joe Scarborough blames racism and misogyny for Vice President Kamala Harris' low approval ratings and the ongoing public suggestions that President Joe Biden should consider replacing her as his running mate.

"There’s sort of this undercurrent, like she’s Black and she’s a woman!" he said on the Friday, September 22, installment of Morning Joe. "And that’s why people don’t like her, because she’s the vice president."

joescarborugh
Source: mega

Joe Scarborough claimed many voters don't like Kamala Harris because she is a Black woman.

Eddie Glaude Jr., who is an author and a former African American Studies chair at Princeton, agreed with Scarborough.

"The possibility of a Black woman being the president. Right? Enters into that kind of swirl of grievance and concern," he replied. "But we know that the real worry here is, you know, a Black woman. That’s the real concern."

kamala harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President of the United States.

However, former White House Director of Communications Jen Palmieri speculated that both Black and white women voters would "be on her side," noting that Harris draws crowds of supporters at events.

"You know, I traveled with her recently to Iowa," she continued. "I don’t think Mike Pence had people show up, you know, cheering throngs showing up to the airport to greet them or standing ovations, excited standing ovations or big lines at HBCUs — that doesn’t happen to other vice presidents."

"She’s arguably the most valuable running mate that a president has had in a while," she added.

fox news logo
Source: mega

Fox News personality Joe Concha accused Harris of 'ignoring' her job.

kamala harris

This comes as critics continue to slam Harris with insults. As OK! previously reported, Fox News personality Joe Concha accused her of having an "authenticity problem" and of "ignoring" her job as VP.

"I don't know what else they can do with her. The more people see Kamala Harris, the more they simply do not like her," he said earlier this month.

nancy pelosi

Nancy Pelosi praised Harris for her political prowess in a recent interview with Anderson Cooper.

And while Nancy Pelosi would not give a straight answer when asked whether she believed Harris was the best choice for President Biden's running mate in the 2024 election, she heaped praise on her for her political prowess.

Source: OK!

"He thinks so, and that's what matters," she said at the time. "And by the way, she's very politically astute. I don't think people give her enough credit. She's, of course, values-based, consistent with the president's values and the rest."

