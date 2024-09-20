or
'A Whole Lot of Nothing': Kamala Harris Called Out for Giving 'Word Salad' Rant About America 'Coming Together' During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Composite photo of Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris gave a long monologue during her Oprah interview.

Sept. 20 2024, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for ending her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey by giving a long-winded monologue about the country coming together after the election.

kamala harris word salad rant america coming together oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris took questions during a virtual interview.

During a star-studded virtual event on Thursday, September 19, Harris took questions from families across the country to discuss the cost of living, gun rights and "uniting" America.

Near the end of the interview, the VP told Winfrey, "We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do. That's why everybody's here right now. We love our country."

"We take pride in the privilege of being American, and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us," she said. "Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people."

Source: @charliekirk11/X
Several critics of the Democratic nominee took to social media to mock Harris for going off on a "word salad" rant and saying "nothing at all."

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the vice president's interview and wrote, "Kamala Harris speaking is the verbal equivalent to a jigsaw puzzle with no edges. Can someone translate this word salad?"

Another user commented, "She wasted everyone's time by just repeating herself over and over again while saying a whole lot of nothing."

A third person tried to defend the VP by explaining, "She's saying that the next president should be someone who governs in a way that ensures that all Americans can realize their dreams/goals."

MORE ON:
kamala harris

kamala harris word salad rant america coming together oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Over 200,000 people signed up to watch the livestream.

Comedians Chris Rock and Ben Stiller, along with actors Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Bryan Cranston, joined the event by giving their reasons for backing Harris and asking her specific policy questions.

Dozens of grassroots groups, including 'Latinas for Harris,' 'White Dudes for Harris' and 'Win With Black Men,' which held virtual organizing and fundraising calls after Harris became the Democratic nominee, also attended the virtual event, marking the first time they all joined together in one place.

Source: ok!
kamala harris word salad rant america coming together oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is currently leading in the national polls.

According to Harris campaign advisers, nearly 200,000 people signed up to watch the livestream, and its YouTube audience reached almost 100,000 by the end of the stream.

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch accounts for both Winfrey and Harris also aired the event.

