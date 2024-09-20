'A Whole Lot of Nothing': Kamala Harris Called Out for Giving 'Word Salad' Rant About America 'Coming Together' During Oprah Winfrey Interview

During a star-studded virtual event on Thursday, September 19, Harris took questions from families across the country to discuss the cost of living, gun rights and "uniting" America.

Near the end of the interview, the VP told Winfrey, "We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do. That's why everybody's here right now. We love our country."

"We take pride in the privilege of being American, and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us," she said. "Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people."