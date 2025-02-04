'Creepy' Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Nearly Naked Spectacle at the 2025 Grammys May Cost Him $20 Million Concert Deal

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s latest stunt might have just backfired on them.

After Censori bared it all at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, insiders claimed West's upcoming $20 million concert deal in Tokyo this May is now in serious jeopardy.

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” a local source spilled to Daily Mail, calling the stunt "creepy beyond belief" and claiming it "has been greeted with horror in Japan."