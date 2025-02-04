'Creepy' Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Nearly Naked Spectacle at the 2025 Grammys May Cost Him $20 Million Concert Deal
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s latest stunt might have just backfired on them.
After Censori bared it all at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, insiders claimed West's upcoming $20 million concert deal in Tokyo this May is now in serious jeopardy.
“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” a local source spilled to Daily Mail, calling the stunt "creepy beyond belief" and claiming it "has been greeted with horror in Japan."
The source explained that Japan is in the middle of "a cultural awakening about women’s rights," and West's actions are being perceived as "an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable."
“He has completely culturally misjudged Japan,” the insider continued. “He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities. He’s just not welcome anymore.”
The source didn’t hold back, adding, “He keeps f------ up every opportunity that comes his way. This will be a big blow for him because he’s been living in Japan almost full-time for about a year now.”
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori turned heads on the red carpet for very different reasons.
While the rapper kept it simple in an all-black look, Censori arrived in a long fur coat — only to drop it and expose her nearly naked body in front of the cameras.
- Kanye West Goes Unnoticed as Disgraced Rapper Hits Nightclub During Art Basel in Miami
- 'I Could Have Roasted You': Don Lemon Hits Back at Kanye West's Accusations He Started a Rumor He Was 'Kicked Out' of the Grammys
- Kanye West Accuses Don Lemon of Starting the Rumor He Was Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards for Bianca Censori's Nearly Nude Outfit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to TikTok lip reader Skye, an alleged conversation between the couple before the ordeal suggests it was all planned.
“Okay, remember what we talked about,” West allegedly said to Censori.
“No, I don’t,” she reportedly responded.
“What do you mean? I said we will make something up to make a scene,” he allegedly replied.
“No, we didn’t,” she shot back.
West then supposedly instructed her to “remove the coat from the back.”
“That’s what you want? Okay, I’ll do it now,” she answered before turning around and letting the coat slip off.
Despite the backlash, the couple doesn't seem fazed.
After the spectacle, West — who was nominated at this year’s show — took to social media to post photos of Censori in her barely there look, writing, "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my best friend My wife."
Later that night at an after-party, West and Censori kept the shock factor going. In videos circulating online, the couple was seen packing on the PDA while she wore nothing but a sheer black thong bodysuit and boots.
At one point, Censori wrapped her arms around West’s waist as they leaned in with their tongues out. In another moment, the musical artist grabbed his wife’s bare backside.