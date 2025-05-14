Kanye West Directs Risqué Photoshoot With Wife Bianca Censori in a Thong and Her Sister Angelina Wearing a Bikini Top
Kanye West's latest photoshoot is turning heads.
New footage on X showed the rapper reportedly running a questionable shoot in Spain that involved not only his scantily-clad wife, Bianca Censori, but her sister, Angelina, as well.
Bianca and Angelina Censori Wear Racy Outfits for Photoshoot
According to a news outlet, Bianca wore a leather, black thong-style bodysuit and thigh-high boots, putting her behind on full display. Angelina was more covered up in a black leather bikini top and matching pants.
Before taking photos, the father-of-four was sitting on a stage, and at one point, his spouse walked over to him and appeared to straddle the rapper for a second before she climbed onto the stage. West then walked onto the stage as well.
It's unclear what the trio was shooting for.
Though Angelina didn't show as much skin as her sibling, she's not shy about flaunting her figure, as evidenced by her multiple thirst traps. She also supported Bianca's jaw-dropping 2025 Grammys moment when she dropped her coat to reveal she was wearing a completely see-through dress, as Angelina reposted footage from that night on her own Instagram page.
On the other hand, the girls' mother, Alexandra Censori, refused to publicly address the scandal.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she told a paparazzo who approached her in Australia. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."
At the time, rumors swirled over whether or not the shocking outfit was Bianca or the Yeezy founder's idea, which he addressed on social media.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------," he wrote amid the speculation.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," Kanye continued. "YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
The Couple Has a Rocky Relationship
Shortly after, multiple insiders claimed Bianca planned to file for divorce amid Kanye's racist rants — however, they wound up working it out.
The "Stronger" artist referenced their marital woes in his new track "Bianca."
"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it," the lyrics read. "She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."