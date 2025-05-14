Kanye West Directs Risqué Photoshoot With Wife Bianca Censori in a Thong and Her Sister Angelina Wearing a Bikini Top

According to a news outlet, Bianca wore a leather, black thong-style bodysuit and thigh-high boots, putting her behind on full display. Angelina was more covered up in a black leather bikini top and matching pants.

Before taking photos, the father-of-four was sitting on a stage, and at one point, his spouse walked over to him and appeared to straddle the rapper for a second before she climbed onto the stage. West then walked onto the stage as well.

It's unclear what the trio was shooting for.