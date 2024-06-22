Kanye West Shells Out $50,000 on Wine and Caviar for Lavish Dinner Party Amid Alleged Money Issues
Kanye West did not spare any expense for a lavish dinner party in Paris.
The disgraced rapper, 47, reportedly spent $50,000 on the most expensive wine, caviar and steak for 30 guests at a private apartment in the Quartier Saint Germain des Pres during a trip to France with his wife, Bianca Censori, despite his alleged money issues.
"Kanye loves to be a great host. He isn't afraid to spend tons of money on food and drink. He loves Paris and French cuisine," the insider claimed. "He is the kind of person that we love. He doesn't count how much he spends, as long as everyone involved has a great time."
Per the source, West shelled out $40.8k on wine and $3,100 on smoked salmon. He also put down the cash for 12 portions of Caviar Petrossian, which costs $320 per 30 grams, $3,100 of smoked salmon, and $1,340 of steak.
The frivolous spending comes as other people in the "Heartless" artist's inner circle claim the numerous lawsuits against him, which include his former staffer Lauren Pisciotta, who is suing him for alleged harassment, and Adidas, which is seeking a payout for dropping their $75 million lawsuit against his Yeezy brand, could be taking a hit on his bank account.
"Kanye doesn’t have any endorsement deals coming in because people don’t want to be in business with him," an insider claimed regarding his horrific antisemitic remarks.
The fashion designer could possibly be handing over "millions" to figure out his legal issues while not having many outlets to make money. "He’s having real estate issues, too," the source added.
Earlier this month, West and his spouse, 29, were spotted flying economy class after he went on a rant about the difficulties in his career most likely due to his damaging statements about Jewish people.
"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this," the musician said in an Instagram video. "It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year."
"When I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is," he continued to lament about his problems. "So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do."