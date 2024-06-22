Kanye West Shells Out $50,000 on Wine and Caviar for Lavish Dinner Party Amid Alleged Money Issues

"Kanye loves to be a great host. He isn't afraid to spend tons of money on food and drink. He loves Paris and French cuisine," the insider claimed. "He is the kind of person that we love. He doesn't count how much he spends, as long as everyone involved has a great time."

Per the source, West shelled out $40.8k on wine and $3,100 on smoked salmon. He also put down the cash for 12 portions of Caviar Petrossian, which costs $320 per 30 grams, $3,100 of smoked salmon, and $1,340 of steak.