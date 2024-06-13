OK Magazine
Kanye West Squishes Into Economy Class Seat After Ranting About Career Troubles

kanye west squishes economy class seat career troubles pp
Source: mega;@brandon.doggett/tiktok
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Kanye West was spotted sleeping in the front row of an economy class flight next to wife Bianca Censori earlier this month.

A shocked fan shared a brief clip of the "Flashing Lights" rapper squished into the small seat to his TikTok on Saturday, June 8. "Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the lease [sic]," TikTok user Brandon Doggett captioned the video.

kanye west squishes economy class seat career troubles
Source: @brandon.doggett/tiktok

Kanye West was spotted flying economy in June.

West sported a fluffy white robe monogrammed with the word "Ye" alongside matching pants and white sneakers. Censori sat in the window seat beside him in a cream-colored dress and scrolled through her phone while her husband slept.

One follower in the comments section quipped, "Flying economy in those outfits — iconic." A second joked that at least she wasn't "naked," referencing Censori's wild fashion sense.

Although Doggett didn't include any information on where the flight was headed, West and Censori were later spotted at Narita International Airport in Japan in the same clothing.

kanye west squishes economy class seat career troubles
Source: @brandon.doggett/tiktok

Kanye West was sleeping while Bianca Censori looked at her phone.

This comes several months after West announced he'd been repeatedly turned down when attempting to book venues for his gigs after making shocking antisemitic comments on social media.

"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this," he said in the Instagram video. "It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year."

kanye west squishes economy class seat career troubles
Source: mega

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were later seen at an airport in Japan.

"When I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is," he continued. "So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do."

Followers immediately took to the comments section to mock the former billionaire for his career woes. One asked, "What did you expect?" and another chimed in, "Well, if it isn't the consequences of his own actions."

kanye west squishes economy class seat career troubles
Source: mega

Kanye West claimed he hasn't been able to book venues except for one in the past year.

As OK! previously reported, West made a number of horrifying antisemitic remarks over the past two years, leading to him being removed from X, formerly known as Twitter, and losing several business deals.

In December 2023, the 47-year-old finally issued an apology to the Jewish community in a message written in Hebrew.

Source: OK!

"It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said at the time. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity."

