Kanye West Squishes Into Economy Class Seat After Ranting About Career Troubles

Kanye West was spotted sleeping in the front row of an economy class flight next to wife Bianca Censori earlier this month.

A shocked fan shared a brief clip of the "Flashing Lights" rapper squished into the small seat to his TikTok on Saturday, June 8. "Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the lease [sic]," TikTok user Brandon Doggett captioned the video.