Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Denies 'Offensive' and 'Disgusting' Claims She Showed P--- to Minors
Bianca Censori is not happy with the shocking claims made against her in a new lawsuit filed by former employees of her husband, Kanye West.
The embattled rapper's wife clapped back after she was accused of sending explicit videos to underage staffers upon West informing his workers he was entering the adult film business with a platform called "Yeezy P---."
"I've been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any p----------- material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false," the "Heartless" hitmaker's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos — who was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit alongside West — insisted in a statement obtained by a news publication on Monday, July 1.
Yiannopoulos proceeded to call the employee who made the serious claims a "wannabe" and went as far as alleging the staffer was never employed at Yeezy in the first place, labeling the individual's "repulsive pack of lies" as "tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking."
The 39-year-old attempted to refute "the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable" by alleging the idea of West's company Yeezy P--- "doesn't exist."
"I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it," Yiannopoulos sternly noted after resigning from his chief of staff position in May 2023 after West informed the extremely conservative commentator of his plans to enter the adult entertainment business.
In his resignation letter, Yiannopoulos elaborated on why he was quitting, admitting West's explicit venture would be "an imminent danger to [his] life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to [his] spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."
Yiannopoulos challenging the claims made in the lawsuit on behalf of Censori comes after the 29-year-old was accused of sending a Yeezy employee a link to explicit videos in April of last year.
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Sports Risqué Nude Catsuit While Grocery Shopping With North, 11, and Chicago, 6
- Taylor Swift Says Every Time Someone 'Talks S---' It Makes Her 'Work Even Harder' Before Singing Kim Kardashian Diss Track
- Kanye West Shells Out $50,000 on Wine and Caviar for Lavish Dinner Party Amid Alleged Money Issues
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The legal filing claimed West had assigned minors at his company to develop the Yeezy P--- app, alleging these same young staffers were not protected from viewing the content Censori had reportedly sent over, as OK! previously reported.
West's wife was notably not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as only Yiannopoulos and the controversial 47-year-old were accused of not properly paying employees — some of which were international developers as young as 14 years old — for the extensive amount of hours they worked to complete the supposed app by May 1, 2023.
In the lawsuit, the workers said they never received a promised payment of $120,000 after developing the adult entertainment app, as well as West’s streaming app, YZYVSN, a platform intended for usage similar to that of Spotify and Apple Music.
The legal filing claimed West forced his employees to work in a hostile work environment while calling his staff "new slaves."
Page Six received a statement from Yiannopoulos about Censori.