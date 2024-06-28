OK Magazine
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Sports Risqué Nude Catsuit While Grocery Shopping With North, 11, and Chicago, 6

kanye west wife bianca censori risque catsuit north chicago pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori sported a nearly-nude look while shopping in Japan with husband Kanye West's daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6.

The Australian architect was photographed in a skintight, cream-colored catsuit with matching heels as she purchased a large bottle of water. Her hair was gathered in a messy bun.

kanye west wife bianca censori risque catsuit north chicago
Source: mega

Bianca Censori went shopping with North West, 11, and Chicago, 6.

In one picture, North appeared to be busy looking at her phone while waiting in line with her stepmother. Another snapshot revealed the three of them on an escalator.

Although Censori's racy fashion sense is nothing new, the mother of West's children, Kim Kardashian, specifically asked that she tone down her looks when she was spending time with the kids.

kanye west wife bianca censori risque catsuit north chicago
Source: mega

North West appeared to be busy looking at her phone while waiting in line.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," the source said at the time. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

As OK! previously reported, West was known for regularly providing input into what Kardashian wore when they were married.

"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through," the insider explained. "But she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."

kanye west wife bianca censori risque catsuit north chicago
Source: mega

Bianca Censori is known for her wild and racy outfits.

It's also been reported that Censori's family members are concerned by her barely-there outfits that range from walking in public wearing only skimpy bikinis to sporting a clear raincoat with nothing underneath.

"Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse," a third source dished. "Bianca clearly doesn't realize that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law."

bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's father reportedly wants to have a 'sit-down' with Kanye West over the outfits.

Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, "wants to have a proper sit-down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," another insider claimed. "He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

Source: OK!

Daily Mail reported the photos of Censori at the grocery store.

