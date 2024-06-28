Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Sports Risqué Nude Catsuit While Grocery Shopping With North, 11, and Chicago, 6

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," the source said at the time. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

As OK! previously reported, West was known for regularly providing input into what Kardashian wore when they were married.

"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through," the insider explained. "But she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."