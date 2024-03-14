OK Magazine
Kanye West Shares Revealing Snaps of Wife Bianca Censori in Braless Lace Outfit Despite Wardrobe Feud

By:

Mar. 14 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Kanye West’s Barbie doll?

On Wednesday, March 13, the rapper shared a series of photos to his Instagram Story of wife Bianca Censori in yet another revealing ensemble despite backlash over her skimpy outfits.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022.

The posts featured the 29-year-old braless and in a pink tank top adorned with bows in addition to a pair of white lace tights and matching heels. The photos showed the Australian native displaying all angles of the outfit.

The new images came after the father-of-four has been criticized for dressing his wife in clothing where her body is exposed. The concern for Censori does not stop there, as many believe the controversial musician has been controlling all aspects of her life.

At the beginning of March, a source revealed the model’s dad, Leo Censori, has been angry with Kanye for the way he treats his daughter.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider said of the patriarch.

Kanye West shares four kids with ex Kim Kardashian.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” the source added, referencing the hitmaker’s two daughters, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

“He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife,” they continued.

The worry for Bianca largely stemmed from the many public outings the pair has made in which she's left little to the imagination.

Bianca’s father also apparently believes Kanye has been isolating his daughter from their brood.

Bianca Censori is an Australian native.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the insider spilled. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

“No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control,” the source concluded.

Kanye West has faced backlash for how he dresses Bianca Censori.

In addition to allegedly dictating what Bianca wears, another insider revealed Kanye has prohibited his wife from using social media.

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," they stated. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

Source: OK!

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the source claimed. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

