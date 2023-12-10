Kanye West Goes Unnoticed as Disgraced Rapper Hits Nightclub During Art Basel in Miami
During the early morning hours on Sunday, December 10, Kanye West was spotted attending celebrity hotspot E11even in Miami.
The disgraced rapper — who has largely kept a low profile after making antisemitic comments publicly — showed up to the club wearing a white scarf around his face and socks with no shoes.
“He entered through a VIP entrance at around 2:30 a.m. and no one seemed to notice him,” an insider spilled.
The 46-year-old was reportedly escorted to a back table in the VIP section alongside his entourage, though they were not there long.
“He only stayed for 45 minutes,” the source noted, adding West was overheard saying wife Bianca Censori “gave him an allotted amount of time he was allowed to stay out.”
West quietly left the venue before Lil Wayne began his performance, however, some of his friends remained at the table.
“No one seemed to notice he was there,” one eyewitness said. “He was in and out and seemed like he didn’t want to be seen.”
This low-key outing came after rumors swirled the former husband of Kim Kardashian and his new wife’s marriage was on the rocks.
As OK! previously reported, Censori and West reportedly were “taking a break” after the architect’s friends conducted an intervention about the couple’s relationship.
In November, the insider also spilled the two lovebirds — who said “I do” in December 2022 — had been spending time apart since mid-October.
Though the two have since reunited, “her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” according to the source.
“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye,” they added at the time.
They noted Censori has been a good influence on the “Stronger” artist, claiming West “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” however, their romance has “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”
During their time apart, the 28-year-old traveled back to Australia, where she was confronted about her marriage by loved ones.
“[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” they continued, noting West’s biggest concern has been “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”
The insider also claimed Kanye is “not that worried” about the status of his marriage.
