Kanye West Had 'a Hard Time Trusting' Wife Bianca Censori Ahead of Her Arrival in Dubai: 'He Gave Her an Ultimatum'
Kanye West is having some trouble trusting his wife, Bianca Censori.
The "Heartless" rapper's alleged trust issues reportedly put a divide in the couple's marriage of less than a year, however a source insisted they "haven’t split" despite rumors a divorce is looming on the horizon.
"Those close to him believed they had split, but she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since," the insider spilled to a news publication, noting Censori, 28, at first "refused to go to Dubai" with her husband, 46 — who was spotted at the United Arab Emirates alone.
Prior to her arrival in Dubai, West allegedly "gave her an ultimatum," the confidante confessed.
“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” the source revealed of the couple — who tied the knot using a "confidential marriage license" on December 20, 2022, less than one month after the “I Wonder” singer finalized his bitter divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Prior to their nuptials, Censori worked under West as an architectural designer for his fashion brand, Yeezy.
As for why West brought up the possibility of ending his short-lived marriage, the insider noted: "He was having a hard time trusting her."
Fortunately for West, Censori "had a change of heart" allowing the lovebirds to seemingly settle their marital tensions after not seeing each other for "about a month."
All appears well now that they’ve reunited, with a source noting they’re been "getting busy at the clubs" in Dubai.
West made the surprising relocation to the United Arab Emirates not too long after he landed himself in headlines for praising Hitler and spewing anti-semitic remarks.
The "Runaway" rapper "moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood," said the source, detailing how "his children have been there on holiday."
West and Kardashian share four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. The co-parents said "I do" in 2014 and were married until Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.
Aside from the occasional visit with his kids, West’s main focus in Dubai has "been working on music," the insider concluded.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about West and Censori's marital tensions.