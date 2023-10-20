Kim Kardashian Angry at Julia Fox for Sharing Stories About Kanye West in Her New Book: 'It’s Humiliating'
Kim Kardashian seems to be trying to protect Kanye West once again.
According to insiders close to the SKIMS founder, Kardashian, 42, is not happy about the embarrassing stories his ex Julia Fox wrote about about the father of her children, 46, in her new book.
"Kim likes to protect Kanye's image — even after their split and all the unflattering things he's said about her — because of their kids and because she knows what's said about him lives on the internet forever," a source spilled about The Kardashians star, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with her ex-husband.
"So, of course, she doesn't like Julia talking about him in her book," the insider claimed. "It's humiliating for Kanye, but also humiliating for Kim. While Kim could reveal a lot of embarrassing things about Kanye, too, she doesn't because it's her worst nightmare for these sorts of things to be made public."
In the tell-all Down the Drain, the Uncut Gems star, 33, did not hold back from dishing all of the mortifying details of her short-lived romance with the "Heartless" rapper, who is currently married to Bianca Censori.
When writing about her first smooch with West — whom she refers to in the book as "the artist" — outside of a club in Miami, the model admitted it did not go the way she planned. "The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him," she wrote. "Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."
The former pair's romance lasted from January until February 2021, right after his divorce from Kardashian. "I thought ultimately I'd be helping a precarious situation. But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet," Fox admitted of their dynamic, which she also said did not include intercourse of any kind.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following their split, the runway star opened up about why she and West did not work out in the long run. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy," she said in a 2022 interview. "I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that."
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Kardashian.