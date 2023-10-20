Kim Kardashian Angry at Julia Fox for Sharing Stories About Kanye West in Her New Book: 'It’s Humiliating'

"Kim likes to protect Kanye's image — even after their split and all the unflattering things he's said about her — because of their kids and because she knows what's said about him lives on the internet forever," a source spilled about The Kardashians star, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with her ex-husband.

"So, of course, she doesn't like Julia talking about him in her book," the insider claimed. "It's humiliating for Kanye, but also humiliating for Kim. While Kim could reveal a lot of embarrassing things about Kanye, too, she doesn't because it's her worst nightmare for these sorts of things to be made public."