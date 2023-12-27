'Iconic': North West Praised for Wearing Kanye West’s 2016 Met Gala Balmain Jacket to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
North West loves her designer clothing!
On Tuesday, December 26, Kim Kardashian shared a recap of her family’s Christmas Eve celebration in a series of Instagram Stories.
In one of the posts, she highlighted what her oldest daughter decided to wear on the special night.
“You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket,” she said of the 10-year-old, adding, “Ifykyk [if you know, you know].”
Kim also pictured the other three children she shares with Kanye West: Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.
North was not the only member of the brood to serve a look, as Kim stunned in a blue fur-trimmed gown and a huge diamond necklace. The other youngsters showed out for the occasion as well, with Saint sporting a black button down shirt with silver dragons and black pants, Chicago in a light blue fur-trimmed dress to match her mother’s and Psalm in an all-black ensemble.
However, the first born of Kim and Kanye stood out in the diamond encrusted jean jacket, which was originally worn by the rapper at the 2016 Met Gala.
In response to North’s choice in wardrobe, fans praised the pre-teen for honoring her father.
“North is the best,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, “I’d die for that jacket.”
“Future superstar,” a third user penned, as a fourth noted, “Can’t deny the love she has for her dad.”
- 'The Pearls Look Fake': Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Didn't Like Her 2023 Met Gala Look
- Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers to Be With Dad Kanye West Because of His Apartment and No Security Detail
- Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Giggle and Change Outfits for Thanksgiving: Watch the Fun TikToks!
A fifth shared, “ICONIC do you hear me? ICONIC,” while one more person declared North a “Daddy’s Girl.”
As OK! previously reported, Kim hinted North favors her father when she opened up about their relationship in a November episode of The Kardashians.
The Skims founder, who filed to divorce Kanye in 2021, spoke to her sister Kourtney Kardashian about parenting North after the split.
“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” she recalled, noting these conversations with North often get heated.
“And she’ll start crying: 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'” Kim said.
Kourtney noted her kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 — have similar opinions when returning from their dad Scott Disick’s home
“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, 'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the vibe’s better,'” she stated. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.”
Kim explained one of the things that makes North happy while at her dad’s is that they make their “own food,” rather than having a chef prepare it like at her house.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know?” the Skkn entrepreneur said in a sarcastic tone.