'Modern Upgrade' Or Selfish Satire? Kim Kardashian Slammed For Selling $129 Garbage Can In New Home Accessory Collection
Another day, another creative collection from the Kardashians. Except unlike her fan-favorite SKIMS shapewear, Kim Kardashian's latest line of products does not appear to be receiving the sign of approval — this time around, many are annoyed they're paying $129 for a small waist basket.
“Introducing the Waste Basket. This minimalistic concrete vessel discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade,” stated the 41-year-old in an Instagram post about the launch on Sunday, October 2.
“Is this satire?” wrote one user, while another added, “They have this at Walmart for $8.”
Hundreds of individuals left comments asking whether the prices for each product was "a joke," with one person comically stating, “ah yes $129 for a 9th grade pottery project.”
“I’m confused why someone would spend $129 on an item where you put your GARBAGE in?” an additional user continued in outrage.
While Kardashian has not responded to the collection's high price points in any matter, the socialite has continued to promote the home accessory products on her Instagram page.
The mother-of-four's latest Story regarding the new line showcased the curated line's small tissue box holder, retailing for $89.
Other minimalistic pieces from the collection include a round container, retailing for $69, a canister and a vanity tray, each retailing for $65. A bundle of the entire five-piece set can be purchased for $355.
"When I started my packaging design process for @skkn it began with natural stones and design elements found within my own home," wrote Kardashian in an Instagram post about her brand on Thursday, September 29. "I always envisioned the skincare collection as one that could be beautiful and simple enough to be on display on any counter, which inspired me to design accessories to compliment the line and elevate any home with the same modern, minimalistic elegance."
"I am so excited to finally bring you this five-piece collection, the bombshell concluded, while adding, "launching on October 6 at 9a pt / 12p et exclusively at skknbykim.com."
Life & Style reported Kardashian was slammed for her latest collection's price points.