'Modern Upgrade' Or Selfish Satire? Kim Kardashian Slammed For Selling $129 Garbage Can In New Home Accessory Collection

Another day, another creative collection from the Kardashians. Except unlike her fan-favorite SKIMS shapewear, Kim Kardashian's latest line of products does not appear to be receiving the sign of approval — this time around, many are annoyed they're paying $129 for a small waist basket.

“Introducing the Waste Basket. This minimalistic concrete vessel discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade,” stated the 41-year-old in an Instagram post about the launch on Sunday, October 2.