'Grow Up!': Kim Kardashian Slammed by Fans for Copying Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Winter Look
Kim Kardashian may be swiping some style cues from Kanye West's new wife.
The SKIMS founder, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, January 5, to share a slew of snaps of herself rocking a fur hat and matching coat. However, fans pointed out how similar the ensemble was to one Bianca Censori wore during a recent photo shoot with the disgraced rapper, 46.
"Kimmy cakes my love. Haven't seen you wear these hats until Bianca started wearing them, lol," one social media user wrote in the comments section.
"That’s Bianca’s look .. OMG grow up Kim!" a second person chimed in about the outfit.
"It’s giving Bianca," a third person added of Kardashian, who split from West in 2021.
The "Heartless" rapper is known to have a stronghold over what his partners wear, often to a disturbing degree.
"A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," an insider claimed of the architect, 28, seemingly being controlled by her spouse. "She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."
"Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame," the source added. "Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."
West and Censori secretly tied the knot in December 2022, and as OK! previously reported, the pair may have quite the wild start to 2024 together.
"The two of Wands card lets us know that Kanye has his goals for the coming year set firmly in his mind, and Bianca does too, and they can't decide whose are more important," psychic Inbaal Honigman predicted.
"They don't get to go where they want and do what they like, they need to be seen in the right places and be wearing the perfect outfits," she continued. "This card shows an extremely exclusive location for the glamorous pair, and they ring in the new year in an environment that doesn't encourage photography, so the images from that night are curated and edited by the fashion designer and his team."
"They'd have loved to have an evening just for themselves, the Hermit card suggests. They can see how public life interferes with their relationship, and they miss the days that they could just stay at home together and hide," Honigman said.