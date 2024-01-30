'Are You Crazy?': Kanye West Angrily Grabs Phone From Female Photographer's Hands When Asked If He's 'Controlling' of Wife Bianca Censori

"People want to know if Bianca has her free will," the female reporter asked the "Gold Digger" artist, whose face was covered in a black ski mask as she recorded the interaction. "Some people are saying that you're controlling."

Things turned violent as West grabbed her device from the woman's hand and shoved it in his pocket. "Are you crazy?" he screamed at her.

"You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s--- like that asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy?" he continued to rant.