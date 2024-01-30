'Are You Crazy?': Kanye West Angrily Grabs Phone From Female Photographer's Hands When Asked If He's 'Controlling' of Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West got himself into another dubious situation.
When the disgraced rapper, 46, made his way into Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, January 29, West was stopped by a photographer and asked about his wife, Bianca Censori, and his alleged "controlling" tendencies.
"People want to know if Bianca has her free will," the female reporter asked the "Gold Digger" artist, whose face was covered in a black ski mask as she recorded the interaction. "Some people are saying that you're controlling."
Things turned violent as West grabbed her device from the woman's hand and shoved it in his pocket. "Are you crazy?" he screamed at her.
"You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s--- like that asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy?" he continued to rant.
"You got free will, or you work for the devil?" West strangely questioned the photographer, who revealed her name was Melanie and was rocking a Taylor Swift shirt.
"You wasn't asking me s--- when I couldn't see my kids and now only have visitation and don't have rights to where they go to school? You got questions for that, or are you part of the system?" West continued before berating her about whether or not it was "wrong or right" to ask a "d------ question, disrespectful" question to "a grown a--superhero."
"I just need my phone," Melanie told the controversial musician.
- 'She's Trapped': Kanye West Bans Wife Bianca Censori From Using Social Media for Her Own 'Protection,' Insider Claims
- On the Rocks? Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Been 'Burning a Hole Through His Credit Cards': 'He Feels She’s Taking Advantage'
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Got Into a 'Huge Fight' After She 'Wore What She Wanted' to a Party: 'He Doesn't Like His Women to Be Themselves'
"No, answer the question!" West yelled at her. "I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my question. I got your phone now. They’re going to arrest me for taking your phone?"
The strange interaction ended by the "Heartless" rapper asking the woman about her salary. "I’ll pay you double what they’re paying you. You want to work for me instead?" he asked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, sources close to West and Censori, who wed in December 2022, have expressed concern over their marital dynamic. "He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the source added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."
"It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the insider continued. "This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again."
TMZ conducted the interview with West.