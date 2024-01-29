OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kanye West
OK LogoCOUPLES

'She's Trapped': Kanye West Bans Wife Bianca Censori From Using Social Media for Her Own 'Protection,' Insider Claims

kanye west bans wife bianca censori using social media protection pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Updated 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West is allegedly keeping Bianca Censori far away from the internet.

According to insiders, the disgraced rapper, 46, banned his wife, 29, from looking at social media in order to "protect" her from any intense backlash from the public.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bans wife bianca censori using social media protection
Source: mega

Kanye West has reportedly been keeping Bianca Censori away from social media.

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed of the architect, who wed West in December 2022. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the insider added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west bianca censori huge fight dubai party outfit
Source: mega

Kanye West wants to keep Bianca Cesnori a 'mystery.'

Article continues below advertisement

People close to Censori fear the "Heartless" artist's tight control over his spouse may not be coming from the right place, especially since he's shared nearly nude photos of her on his own social media accounts. "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative," the source explained.

"It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the insider continued. "This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again."

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori
Source: MEGA

People in Bianca Censori's inner circle have expressed concern over her marriage to Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement

"She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped," the source noted.

This is far from the first time the model's loved ones have been concerned over her romance with West. As OK! previously reported, Censori's family even sat her down for an intervention after noticing how the fashion designer's strong hold on her has changed her personality.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye bianca
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Bianca Censori's family allegedly staged an intervention.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage," an insider alleged.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source added. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Daily Mail spoke with sources close to West and Censori.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.