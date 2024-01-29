'She's Trapped': Kanye West Bans Wife Bianca Censori From Using Social Media for Her Own 'Protection,' Insider Claims
Kanye West is allegedly keeping Bianca Censori far away from the internet.
According to insiders, the disgraced rapper, 46, banned his wife, 29, from looking at social media in order to "protect" her from any intense backlash from the public.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed of the architect, who wed West in December 2022. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the insider added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."
People close to Censori fear the "Heartless" artist's tight control over his spouse may not be coming from the right place, especially since he's shared nearly nude photos of her on his own social media accounts. "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative," the source explained.
"It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the insider continued. "This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again."
"She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped," the source noted.
This is far from the first time the model's loved ones have been concerned over her romance with West. As OK! previously reported, Censori's family even sat her down for an intervention after noticing how the fashion designer's strong hold on her has changed her personality.
"She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage," an insider alleged.
"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source added. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to West and Censori.