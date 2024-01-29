'She's Trapped': Kanye West Bans Wife Bianca Censori From Using Social Media for Her Own 'Protection,' Insider Claims

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed of the architect, who wed West in December 2022. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the insider added. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."