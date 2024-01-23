Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has a Photo of Rapper's New $850K Titanium Teeth as Her Phone Background
Bianca Censori appears to be a big fan of husband Kanye West's flashy new smile.
On Monday, January 22, the rapper and his wife were out in Los Angeles, Calif., when photographers got a glimpse of her phone, which had a lock screen image of West's $850K titanium teeth.
The dad-of-four, 46, debuted the pricey upgrade earlier this month, with an insider referring to them as "fixed prosthodontics."
"They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent," the source spilled to a news outlet. "This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before."
However, the Grammy winner's real teeth were not removed.
Dr. Thomas Connelly, who applied the materials, said "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process."
"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression," he added. "The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"
As OK! shared, many people were concerned that the outspoken star was taking advantage of Censori, as it was reported that he controls the way she dresses and eats.
However, when she went home to Australia, her loved ones allegedly held an "intervention," which led to Censori speaking up — something that sparked a "huge fight" with West, according to another source.
"Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting. Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control," the source spilled to a separate news outlet. "She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian] was and he cannot treat her as such."
“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her,” the insider continued. "This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami.”
“Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this,” the source noted.
The shift in the relationship hasn't changed Censori's shocking outfits, as on Saturday, January 20, West posted an Instagram photo of his bride wearing a stringy thong ensemble as she made breakfast in the kitchen.
She upped the bizarre factor by adding black knee-high boots and a black latex headpiece to the risqué look.
Page Six reported the details of West's titanium teeth.