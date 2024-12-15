Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Demands They Get a 'Home Base' as She's 'Pushing for a More Stable and Settled Life'
Bianca Censori is "putting her foot down" when it comes to Kanye West's globetrotting ways, according to a source.
The pair moved to Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year amid various scandals and lawsuits the rapper has been facing, but the source said Censori is "pushing for a more stable and settled life."
"The moving around and the constant changing of plans is driving her up the wall," the source dished of the 29-year-old. "[She] demanded they get a home base."
Added the source, "L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends there, being halfway around the world was very lonely for her."
The sourced noted it would be a "different story" if Ye agreed to move to Australia where Censori grew up, as she'd at least have friends and family there to support her, but "dragging her to Japan left her very lonely."
"The worst part is he kept telling her it would just be another week," the source explained. "Anytime she complained he’d promise they were leaving and then go back on it. She complained to friends [that] she felt as though she was being held hostage so that tells you a lot about where her head is at."
However, it appears West may be trying to buy his way back into his wife's good graces by dropping a whopping $25 million on an L.A. home. The source claimed he knew Censori "has not been happy" and West "finally realized he pushed her too far and he’s scrambling to fix things."
"Spending this kind of money on a house right now was not in his plan, he’s 100 percent doing it for Bianca," the source added. "Of course it still remains to be seen if he will really deliver on this promise, and if he goes back on it chances are high she will walk. She has the patience of a saint but it’s not endless."
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori tied the knot in December 2022, but their love story has been mired with frequent ups and downs, especially regarding the rumors that the rapper is extremely controlling. Earlier this year, a source claimed that "Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life."
"He films her from every angle before they go out. Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning," an insider told an outlet. "[He] also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks. She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her."
