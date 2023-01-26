Kylie Jenner Playfully Reacts To How She Picked Son's Moniker Aire After Naming Drama

TikTok user @simo_ziqubu pretended to be Jenner and Travis Scott as the theme from Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender listed all the elements, including Water, Earth and Fire, but when Air was called out, they seemed to agree on it.

The makeup mogul, who also shares daughter Stormi, 4, with the rapper, 31, saw the video herself, as she took to the comments section with two crying emojis.