Uh-Oh! Fans Go Wild After Warning Kylie Jenner Her Son's Name Means 'Penis' In Arabic
Kylie Jenner may want to consider changing her son's name again.
On Saturday, January 20, The Kardashians star finally revealed the name of her almost 1-year-old baby boy with Travis Scott — Aire Webster. However, fans could not get over how the moniker translated to “penis” in the Arabic language.
“His name doesn’t translate well,” one social media user commented below the multitude of snaps shared by Jenner. “God help her if she comes to the Middle East,” another emphasized.
TOO ADORABLE! ALL THE TIMES KYLIE JENNER HAS OFFERED A GLIMPSE OF HER SON: PHOTOS
“Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah?" another person chimed in before adding, “Anyway, I doubt many people have noticed. After all, Arabic is only spoken by around 415 million people.”
“Aire means penis in Arabic. Kylie what have you done?” another exclaimed before an additional user chimed in, noting, "Kylie Jenner named her son ‘AIRE’ only if she knows what the means in Arabic."
While it's not clear to the beauty mogul what her child's name means in other languages, she did clarify how to say the infant's moniker. When a fan asked if it was pronounced “air” or “airy,” Jenner responded, “Air,” with a heart emoji.
KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT UNDER SEVERE FIRE AFTER TAKING SEPARATE PRIVATE JETS TO SAME LOCATION: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE UNIMAGINABLY SELFISH'
The proud mama and the rapper originally named the boy Wolf but then decided to change it quickly after. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Jenner revealed in a 2022 interview.
While the naming process of their little one has been difficult as has Jenner and Scott's relationship. After being in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017, the pair split once again over the holidays.
“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider spilled. "This has happened so many times before. They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."