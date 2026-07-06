Karlie Kloss Awkwardly Avoids Question About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding as Fans Freak Out Over 'Paris' Mention

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Karlie Kloss was caught dodging questions about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's nuptials just days after attending their massive wedding celebration. Kloss touched down in Paris by Sunday, July 5, after she and her husband, Joshua Kushner, stepped out in full glam for the New York City wedding just two days prior. Despite being all smiles for the paparazzi en route to the Madison Square Garden wedding, Kloss coyly avoided discussing the star-studded nuptials in a video shared by DeuxMoi.

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Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss shocked fans by attending Taylor Swift's wedding after their rumored friendship fallout.

"How was Taylor's wedding?" the cameraman asked Kloss as she pranced down the Paris sidewalk in a black-and-white skirt, black top and matching black sunglasses. "How's Paris treating you?" she responded, making no mention of Swift, Kelce or their massive wedding turnout. Her mention of "Paris," however, perked fans' ears up, with many theorizing that Kloss was referencing Swift's 2022 song by the same name from her Midnights album.

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Why Did Karlie Kloss Mention 'Paris'?

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss mentioned 'Paris,' which sent fans spiraling.

Fans have long theorized that Kloss and Swift were in a romantic relationship with one another and that the "Love Story" singer wrote the song "Paris" about their secret entanglement. "What if it's an easter egg tied to the lyrics of 'Paris' and she was trying to tell us something with it," one person commented on the video. "1. She did go. 2. Her mentioning Paris is wild," another added. "Oh bc they were in Paris," a third wrote, adding a smirking emoji. Kloss and Swift have not commented on the speculation about their friendship or rumored romance.

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Did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Have a Falling Out?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were close friends for years before their rumored falling out.

Many fans were shocked to see Kloss en route to Swift and Kelce's big day after the model had an alleged public falling out with the singer years prior. Kloss and Swift were very close in the 2010s, frequently posing and posting together, gushing about their sister-like friendship. Speculation that the iconic duo had experienced some sort of rift began in 2016, when Kloss wished Swift a happy birthday after months of the pair making no mention of each other. Kloss was then slyly omitted from Swift's squad in an easter egg featured in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video in 2017. The pair have barely acknowledged one another since Kloss shared a snap from the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Kloss even appeared to be excluded from the VIP section while attending the Eras Tour.

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss wasn't the only A-lister at Taylor Swift's wedding.