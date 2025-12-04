Karoline Leavitt Betrays Donald Trump? Press Secretary Admits She Loves Liberal Taylor Swift Despite President 'Hating' Her
Dec. 4 2025, Updated 2:34 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt revealed she's a Taylor Swift fan — despite her boss' vocal hatred of the pop superstar.
While President Donald Trump, 79, has bashed Swift on numerous occasions, the 28-year-old White House press secretary showed love for the singer subtly via Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 3, Leavitt shared her most-streamed artists of 2025 on Spotify, and Swift, 35, was noticeably included.
The "Wood" hitmaker came in fifth, while country music star Morgan Wallen secured the top spot. The others were Christian singers.
Taylor Swift Is In Karoline Leavitt's Top 5
The president peviously blasted Swift via Truth Social on May 16, writing, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?'"
When asked about the statement in a press conference later, Trump's spokesperson responded, "Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work, and I will leave it at that."
The commander-in-chief first started “hating” Swift after she publicly supported Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. "I hate Taylor Swift," he proclaimed following the endorsement.
Karoline Leavitt Previously Shaded Taylor Swift
Swift initially seemed to endorse Joe Biden in 2024, prior to him dropping out of the presidential race in July.
Leavitt had harsh words for the "Cruel Summer" crooner at the time, telling right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson: "This woman has made a career off of writing songs about picking the wrong guy. We should not trust her to pick the wrong guy in this presidential election."
- 'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says 'We Shouldn't Give a D---' If Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are Friends Amid Tension Over Political Views
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Admits It's 'Difficult' to Keep Up With President Donald Trump: 'Nobody Works Harder'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Pit 'Woke' Taylor Swift Against Republican Sydney Sweeney
Trump also pitted Swift against another young star on August 4 when he praised Sydney Sweeney for being a registered Republican in another Truth Social post.
The former real estate mogul gushed over the Euphoria actress, 28, calling her controversial American Eagle jeans campaign the "HOTTEST ad out there."
He then called out the Grammy-winning artist, comparing her to Republican Sweeney, writing, "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."
Donald Trump Randomly Changed His Tune
Ironically, weeks later, Trump had an unexpected reaction to Swift's big news.
After she revealed her engagement to Travis Kelce, 36, on August 26, the POTUS told a reporter: "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," adding "I think he’s a great player, think he's a great guy. And I think she’s a terrific person. I wish them a lot of luck."