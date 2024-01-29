Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs at Rumors President Joe Biden Will Make a Campaign Stop at One of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concerts

"With your permission. The New York Times wrote a long article today about the president’s reelection campaign, and I counted four paragraphs inside that article about efforts to get Taylor Swift involved in the president’s reelection," Berman said with a laugh on the Monday, January 29, installment of CNN News Central.

"One sentence said, one idea that’s been tossed around a bit in jest, sending the president to a stop on Swift’s Eras tour," he continued, attempting to hold back his laughter. "So what would Swift’s support give the president? Any plans? Any plans to go on tour?"