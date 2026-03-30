Politics Karoline Leavitt Fumes as Donald Trump's Ballroom Plan Trashed by Architects Source: MEGA Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at a 'NYT' report ripping the 'humiliating design flaws' of Donald Trump's WH ballroom. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at a New York Times report that featured architectural experts criticizing the design of President Donald Trump's new $400 million White House ballroom. Leavitt dismissed the critics as "three random people" who have "never built anything” and specifically targeted authors who studied fine arts or urban planning. However, the NYT piece also included a trained architect. The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted on X that “The New York Times takes an architectural look at the coming White House ballroom and finds there is a lot of ornamental stairs to nowhere and faux windows with bathroom stalls behind them.”

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Karoline Leavitt Rips the Report

The New York Times had three random people who have “studied fine arts,” “long written about urban planning,” and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom.



President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around… https://t.co/qAl2gk6hDA pic.twitter.com/vRH9U6mes0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 29, 2026 Source: @PressSec/X Karoline Leavitt defended the ballroom design.

Leavitt was furious and took to X to rip the report, titled "Trump’s Ballroom Design Has Barely Been Scrutinized. Architects Say It Shows." “The New York Times had three random people who have ‘studied fine arts,’ 'long written about urban planning,’ and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom,” she wrote on X. “President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around the world, and they are ensuring the People’s House finally has a beautiful ballroom that’s been needed for decades — at no expense to the taxpayer,” Leavitt raged. The Trump administration maintains that the ballroom is being privately funded and will not cost taxpayers any direct money for its construction. However, while the $300 million to $400 million construction price tag is reportedly covered by private donors and the president himself, some experts argue there are "hidden" costs to the public.

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A 'Beautiful Space'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said the ballroom is a 'beautiful' space.

The president's dutiful press secretary claimed her boss and his lead architect are building a "world-class" and "beautiful" space that has been needed for decades, though Trump himself has said he's building it as a monument to himself. Leavitt once again emphasized the dubious notion that private donations are funding the project and will cost taxpayers nothing. The architectural experts highlighted several "humiliating" design flaws in the ballroom, which is set to replace the historic East Wing.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called out the 'NYT' for their article.

At 60 percent larger than the main residence, the ballroom is said to "dwarf" the White House and ruin the site's symmetry. The south portico's grand staircase reportedly "leads nowhere," with no actual doors entering the ballroom from that side. Experts argued that massive columns would block interior views and light, while the east colonnade features "masonry niches" that look like fake windows.

What Is the Timeline of the Ballroom?

Source: MEGA The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) is scheduled to hold a final vote on the project's approval.