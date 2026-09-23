Karoline Leavitt Says Donald Trump Might 'Listen to Women' More Than Men Because He Has 'Great Respect' for Them
Sept. 23 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed President Donald Trump "might listen to women a little bit more than men" during an appearance on Fox News' “Hang Out With Sean Hannity.”
The interview, which aired Tuesday, September 22, covered Leavitt's tenure in the administration and her recent decision to step down as the youngest White House Press Secretary to focus on her family.
While discussing the roles of women within the Trump administration, Leavitt praised her former boss' working relationships. She said that Trump has a "great respect for women" and that he often favors their perspective over that of a man's.
Leavitt explained that balancing the White House press room's rigorous demands with raising two young children led to her resignation in late August. She called leaving the post "the hardest decision I've ever had to make" but noted that Trump supported her choice to put her family first.
Leavitt's remarks sparked immediate reactions on social platforms, where critics challenged her assessment of Trump's track record with women.
“He’s fired most of the women in his cabinet, moron,” blasted anti-Trump influencer JoJoFromJerz, who was referring to former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Donald Trump Has a History of Issues With Women
Trump has faced countless accusations of misogyny throughout his public and political life, driven by his public statements about women, his political opponents and numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
The 80-year-old POTUS was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. A judge later clarified that Trump did rape Carroll.
Social media critics seized on Trump’s troubling past with women, with one writing, “Yes, his respect for them is why three dozen-odd women have accused him of sexual misconduct.”
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“Emotionally and cognitively broken @karolineleavitt (who married a man her grandfather's age) says that adjudicated rapist and Epstein wingman Trump has ‘so much respect for women.’ Historians will puzzle over this bizarre cult/crime syndicate for centuries,” blasted another.
Donald Trump Complimented Karoline Leavitt's Appearance
During a rally and a Newsmax interview, Trump praised Leavitt's fast television appearances. He remarked on her "beautiful face" and joked that her lips move "like a little machine gun" when she defends his policies with no fear.
When Leavitt announced in August that she was stepping down to spend time with her young children, Trump joked at an event in South Carolina that he was “very angry” after learning she loved her new baby more than him.