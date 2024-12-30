Kate Beckinsale Claims She Was 'Forced' to Do a Photoshoot While 'Bleeding Out From a Miscarriage'
Kate Beckinsale revealed her own experiences with mistreatment in the film industry as she spoke about Blake Lively's harassment allegations against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
On Sunday, December 29, the Underworld actress took to Instagram and said while she did not personally know Lively, her situation "highlighted" the "machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, whatever, in this industry."
Beckinsale, 51, then recalled being "forced by a publicist, that I was employing, to do a photo shoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage."
"I said, 'I can't. I'm bleeding. I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out a miscarriage,' " she told the staffer at the time. "She was like, 'You'll have to, or you'll be sued.'"
She also claimed she'd been called a "c---" and a "stupid b----" while working on an unnamed film during which she'd expressed concerns about a costar's behavior on set.
"I said, 'I'm finding it very difficult — my costar is drunk every day and he's obviously going through something and I have full sympathy for that, but I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day, for him to learn his lines. And it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings, ever, for the whole movie.'"
Referring to a separate project, Beckinsale further claimed she'd been put on "such a strict diet-and-exercise program on one movie that I lost my periods altogether."
"Everyone in EVERY industry should be taken seriously and not punished when something egregious happens to them at work — and the difference, I suppose, in our industry is that it becomes something that is played out in the public sphere, and that can be very very hard to take," she penned in the video's lengthy caption.
"I’m not trying to say 'wah poor actresses we all have it so difficult' — but I think this is a problem that affects every industry," the Serendipity star continued. "I don’t want our younger generation of actresses to be facing all the same things as we all do and did."
Beckinsale added that "complaining about abuse should not beget more abuse" and women who have been "harmed, insulted, hurt, shamed" should not have to act like "one of the boys" or "face retribution."
"There are far too many casualties of this, many of whom I know personally, and it really falls to both men and women in our industry to be part of stamping this out for good," she concluded.