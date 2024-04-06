Kate Middleton 'Can Trust' Sister Pippa ‘With Anything She Needs' as Princess Battles Cancer: 'That’s Given Her a Great Deal of Comfort'

As Kate Middleton bravely battles cancer, she has one person she can count on: her sister, Pippa Middleton.

“Pippa is not only Kate’s younger sister, but she’s her best friend and loyal to the bone,” an insider revealed. “Kate can trust Pippa with anything she needs to get off her chest. That’s given her a great deal of comfort. Their bond will see Kate through her recovery.”

“Kate and Pippa were quite the social butterflies,” noted the insider. "They’d go clubbing together and get home late, sleep in when they could, then laugh at their nightly escapades over breakfast.”