Kate Middleton 'Can't Simply Forget' the Close Friendship She Had With Prince Harry Despite Their Current Rift

Harry once called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but their relationship changed when the then-Duchess of Cambridge struggled to connect with Meghan Markle.

"People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up," the insider explained. "Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease."

"She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out," they continued.