Kate Middleton 'Can't Simply Forget' the Close Friendship She Had With Prince Harry Despite Their Current Rift
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's friendship was greatly impacted by Spare and "Megxit," but the Princess of Wales could be reflecting on the happy memories they shared.
"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring," a source told an outlet.
"The fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word," they added.
Harry once called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but their relationship changed when the then-Duchess of Cambridge struggled to connect with Meghan Markle.
"People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up," the insider explained. "Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease."
"She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the Duke of Sussex was excited to see the Princess of Wales attend Wimbledon despite their rift.
"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out," a source told an outlet. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off — as is Meghan."
- Prince William Offended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Deliberately' Using Nickname for Kate Middleton
- Duke of Royal 'Leaks': Prince Harry 'Can Never Regain' Kate Middleton and Prince William's Trust Thanks to Spilling Family Info
- Prince Harry 'Misses' the U.K. 4 Years After 'Megxit': 'Things Haven’t Turned Out How He Wanted'
In March, Kate announced she was undergoing preventative chemo treatments. An insider later revealed the Sussexes "desperately" want to reconcile with the Princess of Wales.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Kate first announced her condition, the American-based royals released a statement in support of the future queen.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said at the time.
A source shared, "They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response."
However, they noted the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Sources spoke to Closer.