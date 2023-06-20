Kate Middleton Dazzles in Angelic White Outfit at Re-Opening of National Portrait Gallery Where Her Own Photos Are Featured
Kate Middleton looked like a piece of art as she stepped out to the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, June 20.
The 41-year-old was all smiles arriving at the famed London exhibit — which is set to reopen to the public on Thursday, June 22.
Kate donned an embellished belted midi dress from fashion brand Self-Portrait, which is currently on sale retailing for $385 (regularly $550).
The stunning Princess of Wales wore her hair in loose curls and accessorized her chic couture with dainty pearl earrings.
Upon arrival, Kate — who has her own portraits featured in the gallery — was greeted by Tracey Emin.
The award-winning artist was specially assigned to create a design for the gallery's brand new doors, which feature 45 carved brass panels, representing "every woman, throughout time."
Tracey guided Kate through the gallery's learning center and had the mom-of-three join kindergarten-aged children at a multi-sensory workshop.
The wife of Prince William also chatted with Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy, as seen in a viral video shared to social media.
Kate has maintained a strong relationship with the National Portrait Gallery that dates back to the very start of her time as a royal. She became a royal patron of the gallery within a year of marrying William.
Three years ago, Kate worked with the gallery to help make her COVID-19 pandemic photo project, which focused on how the British people were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, come to life.
The partnership resulted in the publishing of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.
Kate — who has previously referred to herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" — wrote in the book's forward: "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."
"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period," she concluded.
People published photos of Kate walking through the gallery.
