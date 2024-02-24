Kate Middleton's Recovery From Her 'Delicate' Surgery Has Been Tough on Her: 'Watching Others Do Her Work Has Been Frustrating'
Kate Middleton is currently on bed rest after undergoing abdominal surgery — but if it were up to her, she'd be moving around!
"She’s always been in very good health and athletic, so not being able to jump out of bed and move around has been hard on her," a source divulged about the 42-year-old's current condition.
"Kate was told her recovery could take a few months and that she would not be up and around until at least Easter,” said the source. “She had delicate surgery and she’s trying to follow doctor’s orders to let it heal and not doing anything that would agitate the area.”
Since the mom-of-three is so active, this time period has been tough on her. “On one hand, it’s been nice to rest, but having to sit by and watch others do her work has been frustrating,” noted the source.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace revealed Kate's condition in January.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Fortunately, Kate's husband, Prince William, has been "dealing with everything at home" while she's recovering.
“They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable. Their house is filled with Kate’s favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage," a second source dished, adding that their three kiddos — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are "doting" on their mama.
"They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day,” added the source. “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”
For now, Kate is attempting to relax.
"It’s been a very challenging time,” the insider noted. “She is reading and streaming her guilty-pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians. She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”
Star spoke to the first source.