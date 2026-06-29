Kate Middleton Is Finding It 'Impossible' to 'Forgive' Meghan Markle for Royal Rift Ahead of Duchess' U.K. Visit: Source

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Back From the Royal Family in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the U.K. next month.

The Suits star, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 41, left the royal family in January 2020, with some believing the actress was the impetus for the move and subsequent feud. The couple also took jabs at The Firm in the subsequent years. In 2023, Harry dropped his memoir, Spare, where he criticized his family and revealed his deep-rooted feelings about being the second son of King Charles. In addition, the duo spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a candid tell-all in 2021 where they alleged the royals were racist.

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Kate Middleton Can't 'Move on' From Meghan Markle's 'Hurt'

Source: MEGA The Sussexes are reportedly bringing their two children along with them for their trip.

Kate, 44, reportedly can't "forgive" Meghan and Harry for these indiscretions, a source told Heat Magazine on Monday, June 29. The Princess of Wales is an "incredibly forgiving person, but there has been so much hurt stirred up over the years by Meghan," the insider noted. "It's impossible for her to simply forget everything and move on overnight," they continued.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Are Expected to Travel With Their Parents to U.K.

Source: MEGA King Charles offered Prince Harry royal accommodation during his visit.

"Kate does want to see Harry, and she wants to do whatever she can to help [Charles], but there’s no denying that having Meghan there makes things worlds more complicated for her," the source added. Charles, 77, reportedly offered Meghan and Harry royal accommodation when they are in the United Kingdom in July to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games. It was previously reported the Sussexes were planning to bring along kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them to England. However, the status of their taxpayer-funded security protection while they're in town is still up in the air. (When they departed from The Firm, their security was taken away.)

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is an 'incredibly forgiving person.'