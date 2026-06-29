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Kate Middleton Is Finding It 'Impossible' to 'Forgive' Meghan Markle for Royal Rift Ahead of Duchess' U.K. Visit: Source

image split of Kate middleton and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton felt 'hurt' by sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

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June 29 2026, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is set to travel to the United Kingdom next month for the first time in four years alongside husband Prince Harry — much to Kate Middleton's dismay.

The mother-of-three is reportedly struggling ahead of the Duchess of Sussex's visit, as she can't seem to let bygones be bygones as the pair's beef remains unresolved.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Back From the Royal Family in 2020

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the U.K. next month.

The Suits star, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 41, left the royal family in January 2020, with some believing the actress was the impetus for the move and subsequent feud.

The couple also took jabs at The Firm in the subsequent years.

In 2023, Harry dropped his memoir, Spare, where he criticized his family and revealed his deep-rooted feelings about being the second son of King Charles.

In addition, the duo spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a candid tell-all in 2021 where they alleged the royals were racist.

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Kate Middleton Can't 'Move on' From Meghan Markle's 'Hurt'

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are reportedly bringing their two children along with them for their trip.

Kate, 44, reportedly can't "forgive" Meghan and Harry for these indiscretions, a source told Heat Magazine on Monday, June 29.

The Princess of Wales is an "incredibly forgiving person, but there has been so much hurt stirred up over the years by Meghan," the insider noted.

"It's impossible for her to simply forget everything and move on overnight," they continued.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Are Expected to Travel With Their Parents to U.K.

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles offered Prince Harry royal accommodation during his visit.

"Kate does want to see Harry, and she wants to do whatever she can to help [Charles], but there’s no denying that having Meghan there makes things worlds more complicated for her," the source added.

Charles, 77, reportedly offered Meghan and Harry royal accommodation when they are in the United Kingdom in July to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games.

It was previously reported the Sussexes were planning to bring along kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them to England.

However, the status of their taxpayer-funded security protection while they're in town is still up in the air. (When they departed from The Firm, their security was taken away.)

image of Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is an 'incredibly forgiving person.'

The monarch is also reportedly hoping to meet with his grandkids since he last saw them in June 2022 when they were in the United Kingdom for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Invictus Games founder is allegedly still trying to do everything in his power to bring his children with him to his homeland this summer.

His spokesperson said in a statement on June 29: "He's exploring every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K."

Harry's itinerary for his visit "includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place."

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