Kate Middleton's Rep Shakes Off Rumors Regarding Her Health as Fans Question Her Whereabouts
Kate Middleton is taking a step back from public duties after having a planned abdominal surgery, but fans of the Princess of Wales quickly began to speculate on social media about her whereabouts after Prince William failed to make an appearance at King Constantine of Greece's Thanksgiving Service.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” her rep for the Princess of Wales told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”
"Where is Kate?" was trending on Twitter after a rep shared that the Prince of Wales was unable to attend an event honoring his late godfather due to a "personal matter."
Kate isn't expected to attend engagements until the spring, but some experts wonder if she'll be able to take on international affairs when she returns to work. OK! previously reported Dr. James Thompson discussed Kate's anticipated return in an interview.
"Depending on the success of her recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties," Thompson told GB News. "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements."
"However, this most likely will not include traveling outside the U.K. in the early stages," Thompson added.
William initially planned to take a leave of absence to care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but King Charles' cancer diagnosis resulted in the future king taking on his father's public duties. As William juggles his responsibilities as a family man and a royal, Kate's relatives are expected to help him during the challenging period.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.
Over the years, the pair have made it a point to include Kate's siblings, Pippa and James, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in their royal engagements and ceremonies.
"The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents," the expert continued. "Pippa and James have families of their own."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Author Jennie Bond speculated that Carole is “very worried” about her eldest child, adding that the businesswoman was “clucking around like a mother hen.”
“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.
"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."
Kate's rep spoke to Page Six.