or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton Was the 'First Royal to Cut Off' Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew: She 'Turned Her Back on Him'

image of Kate middleton, inset of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was reportedly the first royal to cut off disgraced ex-Prince Andrew following his many scandals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 9 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace deeply affected the royal family, with Kate Middleton reportedly being the first member of The Firm to renounce him.

According to author Christopher Andersen, the Princess of Wales, 44, refused to talk to the former prince, 66, at family events and holidays once his scandals came to light.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Barred Ex-Prince Andrew From Attending Her Christmas Concert Last Year

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kate middleton and prince William
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton refused to allow the former Prince Andrew to attend her annual Christmas concert.

“She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him,” Andersen told Page Six on Saturday, May 9.

Kate also allegedly prohibited Andrew from attending her annual Christmas concert last year at Westminster Abbey.

“He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door,” the royal author said.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles last year.

Andrew was reportedly told: “Nope, we don’t want your face on camera.”

Because the Duchess of Cambridge “is the wife of a future monarch" and is the “mother of a future monarch,” she doesn't want her events seen in a negative light or her reputation tarnished by associating with the disgraced ex-Duke of York.

Kate married Prince William in 2011, sharing kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Still Has Affection for Ex-Prince Andrew

image of Kate middleton and prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William seems to still have a soft spot for his disgraced uncle.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles in October 2025 and was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.

His association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his links to sexual assault victim Virginia Giuffre aided in his downfall.

In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office, and was accused of sending confidential information to the late financier.

Despite Kate briskly distancing herself from Andrew, William, 43, still appears to have a soft spot for his uncle.

Biographer Robert Hardman believes the Prince of Wales "is conscious that here is someone who is a very troubled soul and that at least the family does have to keep an eye on him."

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Hardman told Fox News recently that "Andrew had been very touched when Prince William was one of the few people to call to offer condolences" after his titles were yanked away.

"I think he understood that his uncle Andrew may have behaved appallingly in many ways over many years. But at the same time, he’s a member of the family," he added. "And here was someone who was being completely humiliated, publicly humiliated, degraded, disgraced, handed a punishment that no member of the family has had — to have all their titles taken away, to be effectively un-royal, de-royaled."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.