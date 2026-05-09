Kate Middleton Was the 'First Royal to Cut Off' Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew: She 'Turned Her Back on Him'
May 9 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace deeply affected the royal family, with Kate Middleton reportedly being the first member of The Firm to renounce him.
According to author Christopher Andersen, the Princess of Wales, 44, refused to talk to the former prince, 66, at family events and holidays once his scandals came to light.
Kate Middleton Barred Ex-Prince Andrew From Attending Her Christmas Concert Last Year
“She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him,” Andersen told Page Six on Saturday, May 9.
Kate also allegedly prohibited Andrew from attending her annual Christmas concert last year at Westminster Abbey.
“He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door,” the royal author said.
Andrew was reportedly told: “Nope, we don’t want your face on camera.”
Because the Duchess of Cambridge “is the wife of a future monarch" and is the “mother of a future monarch,” she doesn't want her events seen in a negative light or her reputation tarnished by associating with the disgraced ex-Duke of York.
Kate married Prince William in 2011, sharing kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.
- 'He's Turned His Wrath on Kate Middleton': Ex-Prince Andrew Believes Prince William Is 'Being Controlled' by Princess After Being Forced Out of Royal Family — Insider
- Prince Andrew's 'Jealousy' and 'Disparaging Remarks' Over Kate Middleton's Popularity Sparked Rift With Prince William Years Ago
- Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'
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Prince William Still Has Affection for Ex-Prince Andrew
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles in October 2025 and was evicted from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.
His association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his links to sexual assault victim Virginia Giuffre aided in his downfall.
In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office, and was accused of sending confidential information to the late financier.
Despite Kate briskly distancing herself from Andrew, William, 43, still appears to have a soft spot for his uncle.
Biographer Robert Hardman believes the Prince of Wales "is conscious that here is someone who is a very troubled soul and that at least the family does have to keep an eye on him."
Hardman told Fox News recently that "Andrew had been very touched when Prince William was one of the few people to call to offer condolences" after his titles were yanked away.
"I think he understood that his uncle Andrew may have behaved appallingly in many ways over many years. But at the same time, he’s a member of the family," he added. "And here was someone who was being completely humiliated, publicly humiliated, degraded, disgraced, handed a punishment that no member of the family has had — to have all their titles taken away, to be effectively un-royal, de-royaled."