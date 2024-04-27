Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Knows She’ll Be OK' But Is 'Focused' on King Charles 'and His Journey Back to Health'
Even though Kate Middleton is fighting cancer alongside King Charles, she is going out of her way to make sure her father-in-law is getting the best care.
“Kate knows she’ll be OK, so she is very focused on Charles and his journey back to health,” said an insider, who added that she also worries about husband Prince William. “She does’t want her husband to lose another parent.”
“The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess,” another source said of his tight bond with Kate, 42. “He has been encouraging and supportive of her throughout.”
During this tough time for both, the mom-of-three is doing everything she can so the King, 75, takes his mind off of what is going on.
“She has a knack for lifting his spirits,” said the first insider, explaining that she often sends Charles articles on topics she knows he’ll find interesting, like organic gardening, to make him smile. “If she reads about a beautiful place they can visit together, she shares that with him, too.”
“Kate had the kids make Charles get-well cards and little crafts,” the source added of Kate's kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “It’s so nice and so well received by Charles. In so many ways, Kate is the daughter that Charles never had. She keeps his spirit up by looking forward to the future.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate revealed what was going on with her health via social media on March 22.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video at the time. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
However, she's been leaning on loved ones for the time being.
After the shocking announcement, it was revealed that Kate and Charles had an emotional meeting.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," another source dished. "The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer."
"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," they added.
