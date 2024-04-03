OK Magazine
King Charles Is 'Extremely Concerned' About Kate Middleton's Health as She Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy'

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer at the same time, and one royal expert believes His Majesty is worried about the Princess of Wales' well-being.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton revealed she has cancer.

“It's very clear that he [King Charles] is extremely concerned about her [Kate]," Robert Hardman told GB News.

“I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their 70s," he continued.

Source: MEGA

King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment at the same time.

In the past, sources close to Charles and Kate shared that the duo is "very close," and the king thinks of Kate like a daughter.

“I'm sure he's been a source of comfort for her in the same way she's probably been a source of comfort for him," Hardman explained. "I think it cannot but have brought them even closer together.”

“He's always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law," he continued. "He thinks she's just wonderful."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will take a step back from the spotlight.

Aside from Charles and Kate undergoing treatment, in January, His Majesty went to the London Clinic for a procedure as Kate recovered from abdominal surgery while under the hospital's care.

“When people are in hospital, they don't really want a fuss," Hardman noted. "But the fact was: the King was there, she was there, and the Queen was there with him as well. And they did go around to check and reassure the Princess."

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Queen Camilla will lead the monarchy amid health crisis.

On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of fighting off rumors about her condition.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Just because Kate is part of the royal family, it doesn't mean she isn't going through it, according to Hardman.

“It’s a reminder that the Windsors are mortals like the rest of us," he explained. “And we have to have great sympathy with the fact that they are undergoing an absolute shock of a lifetime, except they're having to undergo it with all of us talking about it."

