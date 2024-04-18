Prince William Returns to Royal Duties for the First Time Since Kate Middleton's Shocking Cancer Announcement
Prince William returned to his public duties on Thursday, April 18, after taking a step back from the spotlight when Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis. The Prince of Wales was spotted at the distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey, where he sported a dark blue wool jacket, a light blue button up and dark-colored pants.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of avoiding conspiracy theories about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a rep for William and Kate shared they were moved by the public's response to Kate's condition.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson shared.
“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” they added.
Kate is fighting cancer at the same time as her father-in-law, King Charles, who is supportive of the princess.
"His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for speaking as she did," a rep for Charles said in a statement. "His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law. Both Their Majestys will continue to offer their love and support to the family at this time."