Prince William Returns to Royal Duties for the First Time Since Kate Middleton's Shocking Cancer Announcement

On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of avoiding conspiracy theories about her health.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."