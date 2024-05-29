OK Magazine
Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment Has 'Turned a Corner,' Family Friend Reveals

May 29 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton hasn't been seen in public in the last few months as she battles cancer, but according to an anonymous friend, her treatment has “turned a corner.”

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the pal told an outlet.

Kate Middleton hasn't attended a royal event since 2023.

In March, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to update the world on her health after months of "Where is Kate?" theories spread on social media.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kate Middleton is focused on her children amid health battle.

OK! previously reported a source close to the future queen shared that she is focused on her kids during this difficult time.

"Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family," a source told an outlet. "Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation."

"Her mother and siblings have also been dedicated to her recovery and other members of the family have stepped in to support her young family," the insider continued.

Kate Middleton won't return to work until she receives her doctor's approval.

Although Kate isn't taking on forward-facing commitments, she is carrying out her duties behind the scenes.

"While Kate was 'kept up to date' on the release of the Royal Foundation Business Task Force for Early Childhood report, which was released last week, there is no indication she is returning to work imminently," the source revealed. "She will only return to work when her medical team gives the go-ahead."

Sources spoke to Vanity Fair.

