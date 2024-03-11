Kate Middleton's Apology After Recent Photoshop Fail Takes the Heat Off of Prince William

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

The couple credited William for photographing Kate with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and some Twitter followers were understanding of the mistake.

"This has been blown out of all proportion, a complete non-story made huge by the usual suspects," someone wrote.

"Everyone edits photos. You don’t need to apologize. The photo was wonderful," another fan penned.