Meghan Markle Won't Be 'Upset' About Kate Middleton Being 'Criticized' for Photoshop Fail

“I think Meghan is very jealous of Princess Catherine," Angela Levin said on GB News. “If she is going to see that they are being attacked or criticized, I don’t think she will be very upset.”

The Princess of Wales said on Twitter that she altered her family snapshot after Instagram followers noticed a few errors.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," Kate shared in message to X, formerly known as Twitter. "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."