Prince William Fans Applaud Him for 'Marrying Smart' Despite Prince Harry Wanting to Follow His Heart

In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex discussed how his romance with Meghan Markle differed from his relatives.

"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said. "The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart."

"And my mom certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother's son."