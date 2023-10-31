Prince William Fans Applaud Him for 'Marrying Smart' Despite Prince Harry Wanting to Follow His Heart
Prince William enthusiasts are rushing to his defense after Prince Harry alluded to his brother committing to Kate Middleton for the sake of the monarchy instead of his emotions.
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex discussed how his romance with Meghan Markle differed from his relatives.
"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said. "The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart."
"And my mom certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother's son."
Despite Harry's assumption, a Wales fan account recently uploaded a video of the couple attending the No Time to Die film premiere in 2021 to TikTok.
"Not only did he marry for love, he married SMART," one user wrote.
"You can absolutely tell they're in love because it's the little gestures not the big ones that show how they feel about each other," another added.
"PW married his soulmate, his best friend, his confidant, his no.1 supporter, the love of his life! period," someone else commented.
Royal expert Robert Jobson scoffed at Harry's claims, and he later pointed out the amount of royal courtships that weren't attached to status.
"To say the King and Prince of Wales don't love their wives and only married them because they fitted the mold is simply not true," Jobson said in an interview. "The Queen and Prince Philip married for love. Harry is putting one and one together and making five."
"His mother and father, Diana and Charles, were an issue," Jobson noted. "But I think there was love there at the start but that marriage was doomed, unfortunately. There was affection but Charles loved somebody else."
"Ultimately I don't think it's true what Harry is saying," he doubled down. "Edward married for Love. Andrew married for love so I don't get what point he is making."
Aside from depicting the Wales' dynamic as more professional, the Duke of Sussex blamed the media for his dating struggles.
"Every relationship I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family harassed and their lives turned upside down," he said. "After one or two girlfriends the third or fourth girlfriend would say, ‘Hand on a second. I don’t know if I want this.'"
Harry later attempted to compare the Duchess of Sussex to the late Princess of Wales.
“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her,” he gushed. “To see another woman in my life go through this feeding frenzy…that’s hard"
“I accept there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mom,” he continued. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”
Jobson spoke to the Daily Mail.